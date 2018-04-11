Road Work Gets Underway on I-64

Work is underway on Interstate 64 between Hurricane and Milton. After weather delayed the start of construction from Monday to Tuesday, crews were out to start the first phase of the major road rehabilitation project yesterday from U.S. 35 to Milton on I-64. Expect various lane closures for the duration of the project, and that will be most of 2018 and into 2019. The project is part of Governor Jim Justice’s Road to Prosperity program. Phase one is a $50 million project, and the next phase will extend from Hurricane to the U.S. 35 interchange at Teays Valley.