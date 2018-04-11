Kentucky Food Prep Worker Tests Positive for Hepititis A

More now on a possible Hepititis A outbreak. The Ashland-Boyd Health Department said a food prep worker at Ken’s Express Mart on 29th Street in Ashland was diagnosed with Hepatitis A, according to a news release from the health department. The window of exposure for others was March 22 through April 7. It can take up to 50 days from exposure to show symptoms. In March, the health department issued a warning of possible exposure after an employee that worked at two Waffle House locations in the county was diagnosed. If you think you were exposed, ask your doctor about a possible Hepititis A vaccine.