RISE WV completes construction project

Nearly two-and-a-half years after the 2016 floods, RISE West Virginia is finishing its first stick-built home reconstruction project. The Greenbrier County homeowners will get the keys once the home passes final inspection. A new mobile home has also passed inspection, bringing the total number of completed projects to forty. There are still over four-hundred cases outstanding, and nearly half of those will require total reconstruction. To date, RISE West Virginia has spent eleven-million-dollars.