Reporter in Trouble
A West Virginia reporter is in trouble with the law for shouting questions at a Trump Cabinet member. Public News Service reporter Dan Heyman was asking Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price repeated questions this week whether or not domestic violence was a pre-existing condition under the Republican healthcare bill. Law enforcement at the state capital in Charleston arrested him while saying he went too far with his actions. He is accused of “Willful Disruption of State Government Processes.”