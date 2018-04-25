Putnam Deputy Injured in Chase
A Putnam County’s sheriff deputy was hurt after chasing a man wanted on outstanding warrants. Michael Ward faces multiple charges after trying to get away from officers who were called out to Armour Road in the Rock Branch area early Tuesday. The deputy who was hurt fell over a log during the pursuit and had to be taken to the hospital, where he underwent surgery for a shoulder injury. He was expected to be released Tuesday. Ward was captured and faces multiple charges.