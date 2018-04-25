Poll Says Morrissey Leads Senate Race

A new poll released this week shows West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey leading the race for the GOP’s U.S. Senate nomination. The poll was commissioned by a group aimed at building state Republican campaigns, and said twenty-four percent of those surveyed support Morrisey for the Republican nomination. Congressman Evan Jenkins was next at 20 percent and former Massey CEO Don Blankenship was in third with 12 percent. Early voting begins today and the primary election will be held May 8.