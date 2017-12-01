Putnam County Toddler is Found, Mother Charged

Putnam County deputies have located a 16-month-old girl that they thought may have been concealed by her mother who is currently in jail. Braylee May Greene of Hurricane had been missing since Tuesday after being picked up at Forrest Burdette Day Care in Hurricane by Leslie Greene’s ex-husband, Benjamin Greene of Sissonville. Braylee’s grandmother Teri McCoy turned her in. Ben Greene was released on Bond in Kanawha County. Leslie Greene has been held at the Western Regional Jail on a $60,000 cash bond and charges are pending.