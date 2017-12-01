High School Students Encouraged To Enter Alcohol Awareness Contest

West Virginia high school students can submit entries in an annual state-sponsored contest on the dangers of drinking and driving and underage alcohol consumption. The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration is accepting essay or video entries for the NO School Spirits contest through Dec. 22. The winning high school will receive $5,000 and will be invited to help create a formal public service announcement to be distributed statewide during the 2018 prom and graduation season. The prizes must be used for a school-sanctioned event or to buy school equipment. The contest is funded with grants from State Farm, the National Alcohol Beverage Control Association and the Governors Highway Safety Program.