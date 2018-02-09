Putnam County Funeral Home Owner Sentenced

A man associated with a funeral home in Putnam County who was accused of cashing-in on pre-need funeral arrangements on more than 100 people who were still alive was sentenced Thursday to three to 30 years in prison. Chad R. Harding is an owner of Harding Funeral Home, accused of three counts of fraud claims to an insurance company, involving incidents between September 2012 and April 2015 with fraudulent claims filed to an insurance company dealing with pre-paid insurance policies. The insurance company said Harding falsely reported the deaths of 111 people, and collected $900,000 from that.