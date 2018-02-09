New Bill May Change Gun Carry Laws Around Schools

The West Virginia Senate has unanimously passed a bill clarifying certain gun carrying conditions. The Register-Herald reports Senate Bill 244 revises several conditions including when concealed carry permit holders can store guns in cars at public schools and retired law enforcement officers can carry on school property or at school events. The bill bars people from legally having a firearm at a school or school-sponsored function or on a school bus. It also changed language requiring guns to be stored in locked glove boxes to allow for storage in a glove box or locked container securely fixed to the vehicle, such as the trunk. Retired law enforcement officers can carry if they meet Law Enforcement Officer Safety Act of 2004 requirements. The bill is headed to the House.