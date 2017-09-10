Purchase of Mon Power

The purchase of a power plant by Mon Power is not sitting well with members of the Sierra Club. The proposed acquisition of the Pleasants Power Plant set off a fire storm of letters from Sierra Club members, complaining that the deal is in essence a bail out of FirstEnergy shareholders, with Mon Power customers picking up the tab. There are two public meetings planned before the state’s Public Service Commission. There is one tonight in Martinsburg, and then tomorrow evening in Morgantown.