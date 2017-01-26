A proposed settlement has been reached in the state investigation into West Virginia American Water’s role in a 2014 chemical spill and a resulting water crisis in the Charleston area. Thousands of gallons of a coal-cleaning agent leaked from a Freedom Industries storage tank into the Elk River in January 2014, leaving 300,000 people without water for nine days. The PSC said at a hearing Wednesday that it would review the proposal, then issue an order.

Jan. 25, 2017 8:24 PM CST

by mhamilton