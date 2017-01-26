More Restructuring Leads to Cuts at the State Level

Newly appointed secretary of the Department of Education and the Arts Gayle Manchin has fired one-third of the department’s central office staff in a sweeping reorganization. Missy Phalen, Manchin’s executive assistant, confirmed to the Gazette-Mail that the positions that have been terminated are chief financial officer, special assistant to the secretary, special projects coordinator and accounting technician. There are now eight employees at the department’s office. A spokesperson said Secretary Manchin is focused on re-structuring and re-purposing the staff in the cabinet office to work more effectively and efficiently, per the governor’s direction.