Projects Gain Support and Will Lead to More Investments

The Appalachian Regional Commission reports supporting 55 projects in West Virginia with nearly $19 million in the 2017 fiscal year. The commission says the efforts trained or educated more than 1,300 students and workers and helped to create or retain 1,090 jobs.

It spent $7.3 million for business strategies, $5.3 million on education, $5.1 million on infrastructure like expanded broadband and water systems and $1.3 million on leadership and community initiatives. According to the commission, those investments, along with nearly $17.1 million in matching funding, will attract another $12.2 million in leveraged private investments.