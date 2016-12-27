Progress Made for Clay Flood Victims

Progress is being made on the housing needs of flood survivors in Clay County. It’s been nearly six months since 3 feet of water invaded homes and destroyed property and schools. Clay County and state officials said they are making substantial progress on the housing needs of other flood survivors, and the Greater Clay Long-Term Recovery Committee, tells The Gazette-Mail that no one is still living in a tent. Although they’re happy with what’s been accomplished, but there’s still plenty of work to do.