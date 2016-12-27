Gov-Elect Still Coaches Basketball

Gov-elect Jim Justice has no plans to stop coaching basketball as he takes office. His inauguration is less than a month away, and Justice is going strong as the head coach of the boys and girls basketball teams, whose seasons are in full swing. Justice runs 102 businesses, including the Greenbrier Resort and plans to put those business assets in a blind trust while he’s doing his work as governor. Basketball is a different story. The assistant coaches can take over if Justice is not there, but he’s planning to be on the sidelines.