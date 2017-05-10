Price on Journalist Arrest
U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price says police at West Virginia’s Capitol “did what they felt was appropriate” in arresting a journalist. Price spoke Wednesday at a meeting on the opioid epidemic in Concord, New Hampshire. A day earlier in Charleston, West Virginia, Price declined to answer repeated questions in a hallway from a journalist who was then arrested. Price says the arrest of journalist Daniel Heyman was “not my decision to make.”