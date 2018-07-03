President Trump to Visit the Greenbrier Today

President Trump is visiting West Virginia today to meet with veterans and others at a dinner event at the Greenbrier. The president is expected to arrive in the late afternoon on a busy day at the Greenbrier Resort, which is getting ready for this weekend’s PGA Tour event. Governor Justice met with President Trump in the Oval Office last week to discuss several issues, including the Trump-Justice Coal Plan and timber manufacturing. Today’s trip marks Trump’s fifth visit to West Virginia.