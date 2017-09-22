Police Warn of Increase in Thefts

Kanawha County deputies and Charleston police officers said they are noticing a spike in car thefts in the region and Eyewitness News says some believe it may be because of the increase in heroin and drug use. With the increase in thefts, deputies want community members to stay alert, not only with car burglaries but with home burglaries as well. Don’t leave valuables in the car, especially your keys, and lock your doors. If you have tips on recent breakins, contatct police.