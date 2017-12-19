Police Identify the City’s 9th Homicide Victim

Charleston police are investigating a homicide after a 46-year-old woman’s body was found over the weekend in the woods off Twilight Drive near Coleman Street. The body was found early Sunday morning, and officers identified the body Monday as Joann Elaine Short. They’re asking for the public’s help as they work to figure out where she was the last few days before her death. This is the ninth homicide of the year for Charleston, and the eighth just happened last week with a man shot on the West Side. Police are looking for two men related to that shooting.