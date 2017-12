The Mountaineers All-American receiver David Sills V will be back for his senior season in 2018. Quarterback Will Grier previously announced he’ll be back too. Sills V finished as a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award given to the nation’s top receiver. One of his goals is to help the program win a Big 12 championship, according to the university. West Virginia plays in the Zaxby’s Heart of Dallas Bowl next week.