Parkways Authority Employee Faces Embezzlement Charge

Embezzlement charges for a West Virginia Parkways Authority employee. A criminal complaint says 46-year old Patrick Springman of Bluefield is facing charges for thousands of dollars in parkways funds that are missing, including embezzlement and grand larceny. Investigators have said they think Springman got money at several locations owned by the parkways and then Springman delivered the funds to the United Bank in Charleston, totaling $37,000. He is being held in the Southern Regional Jail.