Beckley Looks to Add Iconic Statue

Beckley officials want a landmark for the city, and they’re searching for the perfect idea — one that can be shaped into a quintessential monument to define the spirit of Beckley to residents and visitors. City officials have invested $25,000 for a stormwater upgrade that will foster development in uptown Beckley, and they’re looking to add an iconic sculpture that people will want to take pictures with. The designated lot is at the west corner of Neville and South Heber streets in uptown Beckley.