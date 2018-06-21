Parking Increase Proposed for State Employees

State employees may be paying more for parking soon. A proposed rule change would increase state employee parking rates by 25 percent. The monthly fee for parking at the Capitol complex and other off-campus locations would go up from $20 to $25, according to the Gazette-Mail. The rule change is open to public comment through July 11, and would be the first fee increase since 2007. Fines for several parking violations would also go up, including parking in legislative spaces, parking in no-parking areas and improper parking, from $10 to $25. A petition is circulating asking state employees to file objections during the public comment period.