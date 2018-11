A Parkersburg man is accused of killing his mother. Police say 19-year-old Jared Kessler got into an argument with his mother, 50-year-old Carol Ann Kessler, and stabbed her to death. The investigation started Friday morning at their Stadium Drive home. Jared Kessler had fled the scene. Police found him, with his mother’s car, at the Latrobe Street Mission where he was taken into custody.