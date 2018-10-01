Parents Arrested After Kids Found in Cages

Police have charged a West Virginia couple with child neglect after officers said they found three children confined in makeshift cages. Court paperwork says state troopers found three children under age 4 held in “cage-like structures” in Howard and Samantha Rakes’ home. A criminal complaint says two structures were formed by tying one baby bed on top of another. A third consisted of plastic crates tied together on top of a playpen. Police said it took Samantha Rakes over a minute to untie and remove one of the children, which would cause a substantial risk of death or serious injury if an immediate threat occurred. That led police to charge the couple with child neglect.