Officer on Leave After Domestic Violence Incident

A Charleston police officer accused of domestic violence is on administrative leave. 36-year old Robert Henderson of South Charleston was arrested over the weekend, and 31-year old Crystal Coleman of Cross Lanes is also facing domestic violence charges related to the incident Saturday night at a home on Indiana Street. Police said Henderson claimed Coleman approached him with a knife, and Henderson said he took his firearm out of the holster and pointed it at the ground and never pointed it at Coleman. The internal police, and criminal investigations are continuing.