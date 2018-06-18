Officer involved shooting in Ravenswood

A Charleston man is in critical condition after a shootout with police in Ravenswood Friday afternoon. Police say Billy McFarland, Jr. was holding his estranged wife in a vehicle against her will. When police tried to stop the vehicle, the woman jumped out, and McFarland got out and started firing at her and an officer. The officer returned fire, and hit McFarland several times. He’s in critical, but stable condition at a Charleston hospital. Neither the woman nor the officer was injured.