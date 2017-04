Governor Justice is saying no to the so called “Tim Tebow Bill.” HB 2196 would have allowed home-schooled and private school students play for their local school district sports team if the governor would have signed the legislation. Justice did not comment on a reason for the veto. The bill was coined the “Tim Tebow Bill” because the former college and pro quarterback was home-schooled in Florida, but was the top high school football player in the state.