Nicholas County to Hold More Public Hearings on Consolidation

Four public hearings remain for the Nicholas County Board of Education as they address the consolidation issue. The first was Friday night, to talk about the possible consolidation of Summersville and Richwood middle schools. Those buildings have been empty since the flooding last June, and WCHS TV reports the superintendent is proposing consolidating the two middle schools instead of re-opening them. The board of education is holding more public hearings on March 1 at Richwood Middle School and March 3 at Richwood High School.