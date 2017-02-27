Carjacking Suspect is Arrested after Shots Fired

Kanawha County deputies are still investigating after a carjacking. Charleston police, Kanawha County deputies, West Virginia State Police and Roane County deputies were all in on the arrest, and WCHS TV reports the suspect was arrested after using an AR-15 to carjack several cars throughout the day Saturday. He was also wanted for a shooting in Ohio 43-year old Todd Boyles of Caldwell, Ohio was arrested after a pursuit that led to Quick and Clendenin. Shots were fired, but no one was hurt. The investigation is ongoing.