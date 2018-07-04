New YMCA Building is Coming to Beckley

The YMCA unveiled plans this week for a new building in Beckley. It’s a new $30 million, two-story YMCA facility that will be on the hill at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex. Plans calls for two pools, a lazy river, basketball and tennis courts, space for exercise classes, weights, two sand volleyball courts outside and more. The YMCA said it has raised $26 million of the $30 million needed so far, and they’re relying on private donations for the rest. Groundbreaking is planned for this October and it will take about a year and a half to finish the project.