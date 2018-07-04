Museum Fire is Likely Accidental

The fire marshal says a fire that heavily damaged the Point Pleasant River Museum was likely accidental. The fire broke out Sunday and required more than 100 first responders and several different fire departments to put it out. Community members and museum workers were able to save nearly 60 percent of the historic items in the museum, which focuses on river life and commercial enterprise on the Ohio and Kanawha rivers, according to its website. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.