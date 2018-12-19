New Transitional Care Facility Hosts Job Fair Today

Charleston Transitional Care has a job fair happening today to get ready to open up a brand new $10 million facility. Charleston Transitional Care at Eastbrook opens in early January with the goal of easing the transition from the hospital to home. The new 39,000 square foot multi-story complex will have high-end amenities for state-of-the-art healing including a therapy gym. Charleston Transitional Care is hosting a Career Fair from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today (Wednesday, Dec. 19) at its new location in Kanawha City at the corner of Chappell Road and Chesterfield Avenue.