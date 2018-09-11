New River Gorge Helps Military Families Connect
A program at the New River Gorge is helping those who have lost loved ones in the military. The Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors is a national military service organization that welcomes families who have lost a loved one as a result of their military service. A five-day retreat at New River Gorge recently was an opportunity for those families to connect with others who have undergone similar experiences. The families enjoyed zip lining and other outdoor recreational activities.