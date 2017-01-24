New Projects Coming for I-64 Overpass, Underneath

It’s in the planning and conceptual stages now, and the designs are coming together after 18-months of developing ideas for the I-64 overpass. The question is what should go underneath, and ideas include rain gardens, skating rinks, and a movable climbing wall, according to the Gazette-Mail. Leaders at Charleston Main Streets the best solution will bring mixed public uses to include the overpass-covered space from Kanawha Boulevard to Washington Street West, and connect the Elk City historic district to the boulevard and Magic Island.