Inmate’s Death is Investigated

An internal investigation continues after an inmate dies at the Mount Olive Correctional Complex. Lawrence Messina, the Director of Communications with the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, says 66-year old Eugene Robert Anderson was fatally injured by another inmate while they were outside in the recreation area. West Virginia State Police are investigating, and did recover a makeshift weapon. The Mount Olive Correctional Complex is a maximum-security prison located in Fayette County. Anderson was serving sentences from Kanawha and Wood counties for sexual offenses.