New President for WV American Water

Brian Bruce has been named president of West Virginia American Water. The company says in a news release that Bruce will replace Jeffrey McIntyre, who has been named senior vice president of American Water’s Mid-Atlantic Division, encompassing Pennsylvania and West Virginia. McIntyre also will become president of Pennsylvania American Water. Bruce is the current president of New York American Water. McIntyre oversaw the company whose water system was tainted by a 2014 chemical spill from an upstream plant that got into West Virginia American’s intake.