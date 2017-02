Allan McVey has been appointed as West Virginia’s insurance commissioner. Gov. Jim Justice announced McVey’s appointment Wednesday. Justice says McVey has 48 years of experience in the insurance industry. McVey currently is vice president and agency manager for BB&T-Carson Insurance Services. McVey will start his new position on April 1.

Feb. 16, 2017 4:46 PM CST

