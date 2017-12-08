New Prescription Med Becomes ‘Drug of Concern’

A surge of overdoses has led the West Virginia Board of Pharmacy to designate the nerve-pain medication gabapentin, sold under the brand name Neurontin, as a “drug of concern.” The Gazette-Mail reports the board’s acting executive director told state lawmakers there’s been a tremendous increase in the number of gabapentin dispensings and overdoses involving it. Goff also said the board has started to track gabapentin sales. State lawmakers are expected to introduce legislation next month that would classify gabapentin as a controlled substance in West Virginia.