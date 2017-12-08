Library Gets a Big Donation for Renovations

The Kanawha County Public Library renovation project gets a big boost. The main downtown building renovation and expansion project got a $1.1 million donation Thursday from Charleston residents Bob and Nancy Douglas, and they hope the donation will spark others. The library has plans that will keep it at its current site on Capitol Street, but it will undergo additions and renovations estimated to cost $27 million. They’ll break ground in the fall 2018 and the additions and renovations are expected to take 18 to 24 months.