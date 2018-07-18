New Charge Against Justice Loughry

A new charge has been announced against suspended West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Allen Loughry that adds an obstruction of justice count to the charges in the original 22-charge indictment, according to Eyewitness News. U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart announced Tuesday that Loughry obstructed justice by deflecting attention away from his own misconduct and blaming others for improperly using Supreme Court funds and property; creating a false narrative about when a Cass Gilbert desk was moved to his home; using invoices not related to the transfer of a leather couch and the Cass Gilbert desk to his home in 2013, and repeating the false narrative to a special agent of the FBI. West Virginia lawmakers will resume impeachment proceedings Thursday.