A new budget is going into effect in West Virginia. Governor Justice said yesterday the recently passed spending package does not include the aspects he wanted to see but he is going to let the measure become law. Justice is refusing the sign the deal, saying he will allow it to become law anyway on July 1st without his signature. The Governor was calling for an income tax cut but says he’ll let the budget move forward due to the start of the new fiscal year being a little more than a week away.