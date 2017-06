A new book tells the story of West Virginia’s love for the pepperoni roll. The author, Candace Nelson spent a year traveling around the state to learn about the history of the pepperoni roll and gives credit to Country Club Bakery in Fairmont and Tomaro’s bakery in Clarksburg for helping make it so popular. Nelson will be at Taylor Books at 6 p.m. on June 15 to talk about and sign copies of the book, The West Virginia Pepperoni Roll.