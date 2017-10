A MURDER SUSPECT IS MISSING. KEVIN WAGUESPACK’S MURDER TRIAL WAS SUPPOSED TO START THIS WEEK, BUT HE CAN’T BE FOUND. WAGUESPACK IS ACCUSED OF KILLING HIS GIRLFRIEND, CATHERINE DYER, IN 2015. WAGUESPACK WAS OUT ON A 250-THOUSAND DOLLAR BOND, HE WAS NOT WEARING A GPS TRACKER. THE JUDGE HAS ORDERED AN RREST WARRANT FOR HIM.