A NEW STUDY FINDS THAT AUSTIN’S “NO KILL” POLICY HAS HAD A 157-MILLION-DOLLAR ECONOMIC IMPACT ON THE CITY. THE UNIVERSITY OF DENVER STUDY SAYS THE ECONOMIC IMPACT IS THE RESULT OF INCREASED EMPLOYMENT WITHIN ANIMAL SERVICES, AS WELL AS AN INCREASED USE OF PET CARE AND PET RETAIL SERVICES. AUSTIN IS THE LARGEST “NO KILL” CITY IN THE COUNTRY.