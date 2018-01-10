Morrisey Representative Plans Stops to Answer Questions

A representative of Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s office will meet one-on-one with Metro Valley residents in January to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions. Jessica Napier-Eagle, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events, which include Jan. 11: 11 a.m.noon Mobile Office Hours at Wayne Public Library, 325 Keyser St., Wayne. There’s another event Friday at the Buffalo Public Library at 12:30. Reservations aren’t required.