Kanawha County Woman is Accused of Making False 911 Calls

Charleston police said a woman with a history of making false 911 calls is in custody again on the same charges. Officers arrested Kassandra Fridley for nine separate warrants for making fake 911 calls. WCHS TV reports that in June 2017, Fridley faced charges of reporting 11 false emergency calls in a six-hour period from residences on Gap View Drive and Tumbleweed Lane. In October 2016, Fridley was arrested when she was accused of calling the Kanawha County Metro 911 Center about 600 times over a 26-day period. Records show that the calls Fridley was accused of making in 2016 ranged from medical emergencies, structure fires, burglaries, stabbings, shootings, hang-up calls and various other incidents. Fridley was arraigned Tuesday in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.