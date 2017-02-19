Morrisey Praising Trump
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is praising the Trump administration’s action on a coal-mining regulation. President Trump signed legislation this week that killed a rule protecting waterways from coal-mining waste. Mining companies said the regulation was overly broad and expensive and would threaten jobs, while supporters called it a public health issue. Morrisey has been leading a group of states taking legal action over the rules, but now says they will decide whether it’s still needed.