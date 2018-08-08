Mold Cleanup Continues at Capital High

At least 25 rooms at Capital High School are getting mold removed this week, before students go back to class. The county school system has been doing air testing still hasn’t released the results of air testing and elevated mold levels were found in several rooms. Other rooms could be sanitized later this semester. The Gazette Mail reported that Capital High School is in need of an HVAC [heating, ventilation and air conditioning] update and a new roof and both of those are included in the upcoming excess levy.